Still time to apply for Wokingham Borough Council’s Covid business grants

TO SUPPORT the local economy, Wokingham Borough Council has been providing financial support to thousands of small businesses.

But, local business owners should act quickly if they are yet to apply for grant funding – applications for Small Business Grants and Retail Hospitality and Leisure Grants close on Friday, August 28.

The council says it has provided £39m in grants since March, and will be closing applications next week as the majority of grant funding has now been allocated.

“In the past few months, we’ve paid out grants to 1,590 local small businesses, providing a lifeline to those who have been hard hit by the pandemic,” said Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for finance and housing.

“Supporting our local economy is incredibly important to us and remains at the forefront of our recovery plans.”

While the support grants are closing next week small businesses will continue to receive support from Wokingham Borough Council.

On the council’s website, there are a range of resources and a local business forum where small business owners can get advice and information.

For more details, click here