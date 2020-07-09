Still time to enter Thames Valley Tech Awards

Nominations are soon closing for this year’s Thames Valley Tech Awards.

Running for its third year, the annual awards scheme will continue to recognise the outstanding achievements of businesses- both big and small- from a region that is home to companies including Microsoft, Oracle, Fujitsu and Cisco.



Among the prize categories available for entry are Tech employer of the Year, High Growth Tech Business and Sustainable Technology; the winners of which will be announced at a virtual event on Thursday, September 24.

The ceremony, hosted by television presenter Vernon Kay, will be an interactive event filled with opportunities for networking and audience participation.

Founder and Managing Director at Elcot Media & Events Ltd, David Murray said: “We’re delighted to be able to embrace digital and bring the Thames Valley Tech Awards to a virtual event this year to celebrate the success of local businesses after a difficult few months.

“We have already received lots of impressive entries in this year’s awards and we’d like to encourage Thames Valley businesses to submit their entries before the 24th July.”



Nominations close on Friday, July 24 2020. For more information or to enter the awards, visit https://tvtechawards.co.uk/.