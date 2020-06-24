Stitch-by-stitch, the Hookers are spreading love across the borough

Love is being spread across the borough by a team of charitable residents, stitch by stitch.

Members of the local crochet group Barkham Hookers have joined forces in an effort to help Wokingham through the pandemic.

The creative team, whose weekly meet-ups were put on hold due to the pandemic, have spent lockdown crafting items for various members of the community.

Founder of the group, Gaynor White said: “We began lockdown crocheting rainbows as part of the local Rainbow Trail which aimed to spread positivity during these dark times.

“We then made more than 500 ear savers for teams at Wokingham Hospital and local GP surgeries which stop medical workers getting sore ears when they wear face masks.

“The Hookers have also been working on their own project which is a coronavirus crochet along blanket that we add a new section to each week.

“The blanket represents this period in the form of uplifting quotes, relevant colours and shapes.

“It includes things such as bees, rainbows, bluebells, hearts for Mother’s Day and NHS blue. Everything that is happening in the world around us.”

And the group’s generosity hasn’t benefited just those on the frontline. The Barkham Hookers have extended their support to residents of care homes who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Gaynor said: “We have been making forget me not hula hoops for care homes to hang from their garden trees.

“We’ve donated them to homes in Ravenswood, Crowthorne, Finchampstead, Devon and Buckinghamshire.”

“They are beautiful decorations which are designed to put a smile on the residents’ faces.”

The team have also been making forget me not crocheted brooches which have so far raised more than £500 for dementia charity Alzheimer’s Society.

Ms White added: “As someone who has a mother living in a care home I know how tough this period has been for the residents.

“I haven’t seen my mum for over 10 weeks due to the virus which is heartbreaking, but if we can make even just a small difference with our donation that is what counts.”

While not stitching, the team have been making the most of video calls to check up on each other and share stories about family and life in lockdown.

The Hookers have also welcomed new members which they look forward to meeting in person when government guidelines allow them to do so.

For more information about the team’s projects visit their Facebook page @barkhamhookerscharitypage.