Stonewater named in top 25 housing sector organisations to work for

A HOUSING association that recently helped tidy up Dinton Pastures has been named as one of the 25 best housing sector organisations to work for in the UK.

The accolade was awarded by Best Companies, which placed Stonewater at 24th in the rankings.

This is the second consecutive year that the social housing provider has made the cut, and follows news that Stonewater also made the ranking for the top 100 not-for-profit organisations to work for, revealed last month.

To compile the list, Best Companies survey thousands of employees from housing associations and ALMOs each year.

It has a special workplace engagement model, to measure organisations across eight factors: management, leadership, company culture, personal development, team, wellbeing, fair deal and giving something back.

Stonewater says that it understands the importance of offering opportunities for engagement among colleagues.

Nicholas Harris, Stonewater chief executive, said: “We’re immensely proud of what we’ve achieved as an organisation over the last five years in terms of the services we provide and our development plans, but we certainly couldn’t have achieved it without having a strong team to deliver it all.

“To make the top 25 best housing associations to work for list, for the second year running, really demonstrates our passion as an organisation to do all that we can to give everyone the opportunity of having a place that they can call home.”