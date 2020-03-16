Stories from the highways of life thanks to Wokingham Music Club

Hank Wangford and Brad Breath to perform on Friday, March 20

AN EVENING of stories from the highways of life is being promised for visitors to Wokingham Music Club.

Hank Wangford and Brad Breath will be bringing an evening of country music to the Emmbrook Sports and Social Club from 8pm on Friday, March 20.

Organiser are promising a clutch of original heartbreakers, toe tappers and gems culled from the dark underbelly of Country.

The club is in Lowther Road and tickets cost £17.45 including a booking fee.

For more details, call: www.wokinghammusicclub.co.uk