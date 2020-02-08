STORM CIARA: Highways England warns of disruption on road network

BE PREPARED: That’s the warning from Highways England ahead of strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Ciara on Sunday.

The organisation that runs the nation’s road network has said that driving conditions are expected to be particularly poor during the heaviest rain.

Journeys across the country will be disrupted during the storm, which is expected to run from around 9am through to 9pm on Sunday, February 9. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning.

Highways England warns drivers to take care and be prepared.

Road users, particularly drivers of high-sided HGVS, caravans and motorcycles, are advised to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys and pay particular attention to exposed locations such as coastal and high lying areas and bridges which could be affected by the high winds.

In addition, drivers in the East of England have been warned to expect the Orwell Bridge on the A14 near Ipswich to be closed from the early hours of Sunday morning until mid to late afternoon.

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

Unladen curtain-sided vehicles are particularly vulnerable to windy conditions on high ground.

Richard Leonard added: “Curtains on empty high-sided vehicles can act as sails when closed, and when high winds arise, we advise HGV drivers to open their curtain-sided vehicles if they are empty.”

A Freight Transport Association advisory states “When driving an empty curtain-sided vehicle, tie both curtain sides at one end of the vehicle to reduce the effect of side winds”.

HGV drivers are advised by the DVSA to check load security as part of their daily walkaround check. Further details of the walk-around check can be found on GOV.UK.

Highways England is advising drivers to pay attention to messages on the overhead electronic signs and listen for radio updates. Further information can be found by visiting www.trafficengland.com, following @HighwaysSEAST on Twitter or calling Highways England on 0300 123 5000. The latest weather forecast can be seen online at www.metoffice.gov.uk