STORM CIARA: Storm winds wreak havoc across Wokingham borough

TREES have been coming down, tiles coming off roofs and fencing falling as Storm Ciara makes its presence felt across Wokingham Borough.

Gusts and heavy rain have been experienced this morning, causing a number of incidents.

Trains were delayed this morning after trees fell on the line between Wokingham and Ascot.

Speed restrictions are in place across the network, and tickets for today will be valid for tomorrow.

This came just hours after a lorry was hit by a falling tree on the A329m from Wokingham towards Reading, by the M4 slip roads.

Tiles on the road in Denmark Street

Tiles from buildings in Wokingham’s Denmark Street have been seen falling on to the road, along with building materials that have been blown around by the winds.

Residents worked together to clear a fallen tree in Blagrove Lane this morning, chopping it up and moving it to the side of the road.

In Woosehill, trees in Fox Hill Woods are reported to have fallen over.

Fencing protecting land earmarked for new homes at Hatch Farm in Winnersh has also come down.

Debris on Demmark Street spread by Storm Ciara

In Arborfield, a tree branch fell on to School Road and it was cut up by nearby a tradesman with police officers helping to remove it.

In Woodley, Woodley CofE Primary School has had felt come off its roof.

Wokingham Borough Council has an emergency hotline on 0800 212 111.

For social care emergencies, call 01344 786543.

Have you had any damage caused by Storm Ciara? Email your pictures to news@wokinghampaper.co.uk