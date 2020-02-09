STORM CIARA: Tree down on A329m (now cleared) as drivers warned to take care

STORM CIARA is making its presence felt this morning – and motorists should avoid the A329m as a result.

A tree has come down on the Wokingham to Reading side of the road, just before the M4 filter lanes.

Thames Valley Police are on scene and a team from Highways England have helped remove the tree.

In a post on social media, a Thames Valley Police said: “Police are currently dealing with a fallen tree that is blocking the carriage way of the A329m from Bracknell towards Reading prior to the M4 slip roads. Highways England are on route to assist!”

A later post read: “The road is now clear and the build up of traffic is starting to flow. Please drive safely and to the conditions.”

And Highways England has extended its warning to drivers across England to take care today as Storm Ciara has the potential to disrupt journeys across all regions.

They warn road users, particularly drivers of high-sided HGVs, caravans and motorcycles, to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out and pay particular attention to exposed locations such as coastal and high lying areas and bridges which could be affected by the high winds.

Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”

Strong winds will be widespread and last throughout most of Sunday. Gusts of 60 to 70mph are likely across many inland areas and around 80mph in exposed coastal areas. A spell of heavy rain will affect many regions for a time, making driving conditions particularly poor.

Highways England is advising drivers to pay attention to messages on the overhead electronic signs and listen for radio updates.

Further information can be found by visiting www.trafficengland.com, following the regional Highways England Twitter feeds, or by calling Highways England on 0300 123 5000. The latest weather forecast can be seen online at www.metoffice.gov.uk