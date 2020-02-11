Storm Dennis expected to menace Wokingham borough this weekend

THE BOROUGH is only just recovering from Storm Ciara, but the Met Office is warning that Dennis is about to menace us.

Strong winds and heavy rain are predicted this weekend, with mild temperatures too.

It comes as the half-term getaway begins, meaning a wet and miserable start to the holiday.

Storm Dennis is an advance forecast, which means the final details will change between now and the weekend, but it is not expected to be as extreme as Storm Ciara.

The Met Office says that the weather front is developing in the North Atlantic, making landfall on Saturday.

It says further warnings will be released as we get closer to the weekend.

Gusts of more than 60mph could be possible, and there is a risk of flooding with heavy rain falling on already saturated ground.

Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.

“Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

“With further warnings possible over the next few days people should keep up to date with the Met Office forecast using our website, app or by following us on social media.”

At the time of writing, the heaviest rain is forecast to fall between 6pm and 9pm on Saturday, but the rain is expected from early in the morning through to Monday lunchtime.

Another heavy burst of rain could fall in the early hours of Monday.