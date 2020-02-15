STORM DENNIS: Latest forecast for Wokingham ahead of weekend of strong winds and heavy rain

STORM DENNIS is now arriving. The winds are picking up and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the whole weekend.

The latest forecast suggests that the heavy rain will start around noon and carry on through to around 8pm this evening.

The wind is expected to hit around 55mph around 6pm this evening, but it will be incredibly strong all day.

It stays around 50-55mph overnight, only starting to ease off from 7am – by 10am, it will ease to between 30 and 36 mph, but picks up again in Sunday evening.

The rain remains extremely heavy until lunchtime on Sunday. It could ease around 1pm, before another heavy shower around 2pm, easing again before stopping around 5pm.

Temperatures will be high all day, around 12ºC, but then as the storm eases it will drop down to around 6ºC on Sunday evening.

Although Wokingham is in a Yellow weather warning area, the Amber (which is more severe) is on the M3 border, so we could see strong rain and wind than forecast.

The Met Office has flooding warnings in place and is saying there could be cancellations and delays to public transport.

Driving conditions are expected to be difficult, with spray and flooding making roads difficult to navigate.

There could also be some power cuts.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “Storm Dennis will bring another very unsettled spell of weather this weekend with a risk of flooding, particularly in parts of England and Wales and also southern Scotland, where snowmelt will add to the flood risk.

“Following Storm Ciara last weekend and further spells of rain this week, the ground is already saturated in places.

“With Storm Dennis bringing further heavy and persistent rain over the weekend, there is a risk of significant impacts from flooding, including damage to property and a danger to life from fast flowing floodwater.

“Our advice is to keep an eye on the latest weather forecast and weather warnings for your area and to follow the safety advice from officials.”