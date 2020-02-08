STORM WARNING: 80mph winds could sweep across Wokingham tomorrow – flooding and disruption predicted

THE MET OFFICE has issued an amber warning for wind as Storm Ciara hits the UK tomorrow.

The warning is in place from 8am through to 9pm on Sunday, February 9.

There could be a host of problems, including heavy rain leading to flooding.

Storm Ciara is expected to cause gusts of at least 60mph, but could reach 80mph.

The rain is expected to lead to cause very poor driving conditions, and the winds will not ease until the evening.

The Met Office also warns of flying debris, which could lead to injuries or danger to life.

Some roads and bridges will be closed and there will be cancellations to rail, air and ferry services.

The storm could cause damage to buildings, including tiles being blown off roofs.

Power cuts could happen and mobile phone coverage could be affected.

Heavy rain is forecast for Wokingham borough from 11am, through to 8pm – but it is expected to rain from 2am on Sunday all the way through to Monday evening.

It will be a mild day, with temperatures reaching 13ºC – temperatures will drop on Monday down to 7ºC.