Strictly ballroom fun with speed dancing course at Twyford's Loddon Hall

FANS of Strictly Come Dancing are being invited to take up the sport themselves – but without committing to a lengthy course.

A Strictly-style workshop will take place on Saturday, February 15, at Loddon Hall.

The aim of the day is to teach a range of dances, including waltz, foxtrot, cha cha and jive.

Organisers say they will teach all the steps in a relaxed and enjoyable way, with the aim of helping people prepare for social occasions such as weddings, cruises and dinner-dances.

Places cost £40 per person and the session runs from 11am to 3.30pm.

For more details, log on to www.donaheys.co.uk or call 0800 160 1770.