Strike! Hollywood Bowl announces reopening plans

AS MORE lockdown restrictions start to ease, families will be bowled over to learn that Bracknell-based Hollywood Bowl is planning to reopen next month.

The bowling alley at The Point was one of 54 sites across the country that closed in March, but the company is introducing a new health and safety regime to ensure the centres are safe to welcome customers again.

Visitors will be asked to stick to social distancing measures when visiting Hollywood Bowl

Measures include a reduced number of open lanes, spacing amusement machines, and bar and dining facilities. Groups will be limited to six, and customers will be asked to arrive early for checking in.

Customers will also be given the option of wearing disposable gloves and asked to wear their own footwear when playing.

Enhanced cleaning will take place throughout the day, including the cleaning of bowling balls, lane seating and touch screens in between games.

In addition, all team members will undergo daily temperature checks and will be wearing PPE to ensure their own safety and that of customers.

Sites in Scotland and Wales will remain closed for the moment, however, pre-booking is now open with slots starting on Saturday, July 4.

Stephen Burns, chief executive at Hollywood Bowl, said: “The health and safety of our customers and team remain our priority.

“Whether it’s to bowl, enjoy the amusement areas, have a bite to eat or something to drink, we want to assure our customers that we are doing everything we can to create a safe and fun experience for families to return to.

“We look forward to welcoming them back through our doors very soon.”

For more details, visit www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk