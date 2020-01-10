Student journalist scoops top honour at award ceremony

A student of the University of Reading has been awarded for her article on safety at university.

Taz Usher – who is in her final year at the institution – was selected as the winner of the Best Impact category in the South East Regional Student Publication Association Awards.

The student’s article discussed topics of sexual consent and personal safety at university, as well as how to report, and seek support in the case of, assault.

Commenting on the piece – which was published in the university’s student newspaper The Spark – Taz said: “The article featured in last September’s ‘Freshers’ edition of the paper as it signposted new students to support services. It also aimed to reassure readers about starting university by outlining the numerous policies and campaigns in place to prevent discrimination and harassment.”

“One of the key things I highlighted was the Student Union’s Ask for Angela campaign.

“By simply asking for ‘Angela’ at any of the university’s bars, students can escape uncomfortable or threatening situations with the help of bar staff and security.”

She added: “I hope that reading the article made students feel confident about joining university.”

The Student Publication Association is a national body for student newspapers and magazines across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. As well as supporting students in the form of newsletters and careers advice, the SPA organises annual regional and national awards ceremonies hosted by universities across the country.

And if Taz’s name seems familiar, she also writes on a part-time basis for The Wokingham Paper.