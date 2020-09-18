Students reminded they will need a TV License at university

STUDENTS heading to university are being warned they’ll need a TV License if they want to watch catch-up or live television.

With staying in being the new going out thanks to the virus, TV Licensing is encouraging students to be sorted before they leave.

The law still applies to students living away from home in halls or shared accommodation, regardless of the device they use, and a licence is required to watch programmes as they are being shown on television live or watching on BBC iPlayer.

Cody Want, spokesperson for TV Licensing, said: “While the fresher week experience will be very different this year, we know that young people love the shared experience of television and that it’s a great way to bond with new friends.

“We don’t want students to miss out, nor do we want them to risk prosecution and a fine.

“Whether they are living in halls or a house-share, students can visit tvlicensing.co.uk/uni for more information.”