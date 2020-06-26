Emmbrook students’ create sunflower tribute to James Furlong

STUDENTS at Emmbrook Junior School have created a floral display in memory of one of the Forbury Garden attack victims.

Yesterday, pupils from the school drew, coloured and crafted to show their support for The Holt School — where James Furlong worked as the head of history.

An abundance of sunflowers have been scattered across the school entrance in his honour.

In a post on social media, students and staff from the school said: “The children of Emmbrook Junior School have made these sunflowers — we are thinking of you.”