The Wokingham Paper

Emmbrook students’ create sunflower tribute to James Furlong

by Jess Warren0

STUDENTS at Emmbrook Junior School have created a floral display in memory of one of the Forbury Garden attack victims. 

Yesterday, pupils from the school drew, coloured and crafted to show their support for The Holt School — where James Furlong worked as the head of history.

An abundance of sunflowers have been scattered across the school entrance in his honour.

In a post on social media, students and staff from the school said: “The children of Emmbrook Junior School have made these sunflowers — we are thinking of you.”

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

Related posts

Chilli cook-off to be held in Wokingham pub this Sunday

Phil Creighton

REPORT: Reading FC 3-2 Brentford – Substitute Beerens seals incredible comeback win

Isaac Farnworth

Mighty Oaks march on as Finches fall short again

Tom Crocker

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.