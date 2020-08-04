Style your drink to make the perfect cocktail

Bring the bar to you this summer with these simple at-home cocktail styling tips, to make in the sunshine.

Are you ready to take your garnish game to the next level?

Whether you’re planning a garden party with friends or summer brunch with family, mastering the art of cocktail garnish will help level up your hosting skills.

Food stylist Jenny Brown from recipe box Gousto shares her garnishing tips to serve up sharp-looking cocktails that are a cut above the rest.

From a lemon twist to a cucumber ribbon, this guide will make your cocktail creations perfectly instagrammable with ingredients you already have.

If you’re planning to shake up a Margarita, then you might be thinking about garnishing it with a salted rim. It’s an easy way to add a decorative touch

to your cocktails (as well as highlighting the contrasting flavours in the cocktail).

First, using lemon or lime moisten the rim of the glass, pour salt or sugar into a dish and dip the edge of the glass to create an even coat. It’s quick, sophisticated and adds tons of flavour to your drink.

Jenny’s garnishing tip: “If you don’t enjoy salty flavours, then you can experiment with other mixtures. Sugar, herbs and even spices can add a stunning final touch to an expertly prepared cocktail. Try chilli flakes, cinnamon or mint mixed with sugar to coat the rim of the glass.

“For something like a Margarita with a punchy yet sweet taste, a salted rim complements the flavour. But instead of keeping it basic, add a touch of lime zest to the mix.”

The Paloma

Mix this classic cocktail for a garden party using freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, tequila, syrup, zesty lime juice and grapefruit soda.

Enjoy with fresh grapefruit and lime peel.

60ml Blanco Tequila

15ml freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice

15ml freshly squeezed lime juice

7.5ml agave syrup

Grapefruit soda (you can also use lemonade in a pinch if you can’t find grapefruit soda)

Salt and fresh lime and grapefruit to garnish

Add tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice and agave syrup to a cocktail shaker with a cube of ice and shake for 30 seconds or until the shaker is cold to the touch.

Run a wedge of lime or grapefruit around the lip of a tall, empty cocktail glass then dip the rim into

a plate of salt to coat it in a thin layer of salt.

Fill your glass with the contents of your cocktail shaker and top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a slice

of grapefruit or lime.