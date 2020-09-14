Successful Wokingham Walk makes great strides for hospice

WOKINGHAM’S walkers could have double the blisters if a plan to extend a popular fundraising event takes off.

Originally planned for May, this year’s Wokingham Walk took place on Sunday.

More than 250 people set off from Elms Field on five-, 10- and 15-mile routes around the borough, offering unique views of the Wokingham countryside. There was also a nature trail for under 12s to enjoy, inviting them to look for flora and fauna along the route.

And the success means that organisers are now considering two walks a year: in May and September.

This year’s walk was to raise funds for the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice services.

More than £2,000 has been raised but the exact amount was not known as we went to press.

Walkers could also receive sponsorship for their own favourite good causes.

The event is coordinated by the Wokingham Lions.

Andy Slay, who is one of theoriginal joint organisers of the event, said: “We’re delighted with the support that we’ve received in these difficult times.

“It has caused us to consider whether there is a place for an autumn walk as well as a spring one.

“We did talk to people who completed the walk to see what they thought of the idea and they were quite keen.”

He added that the event went smoothly and “without incident”.

“In all, we had 250-odd walkers. Given we’re in these Covid-times, to have 250 is very pleasing.”

Mr Slay was also pleased that the event will help the Hospice. “It’s a very worthy cause.

“This children’s hospice service provides essential support to Berkshire families with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.”

And the walk, coronavirus permitting, will be back as usual next year on the Sunday after the Wokingham May Fayre, which the Lions also organise.

www.wokinghamwalk.co.uk