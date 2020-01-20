Sumas Ladies celebrate cup success after qualifying for semi-finals

WOKINGHAM & Emmbrook Ladies had a prosperous weekend in cup competitions as both the first team and under 16’s qualified for respective cup semi-finals.

The first team won emphatically at home to Wallingford Town AFC Ladies on Sunday as they put seven past their opponents. Caroline Paterson bagged a hat-trick, Ariesha Stephenson netted twice, while Amy Martin and Joanne Atkins added to the rout in a thumping 7-1 victory.

The Sumas are now through to the semi-finals of the Berks & Bucks Cup which is due to be played on Sunday, February 16 as they bid to qualify for the final of the competition.

Meanwhile, Wokingham & Emmbrook Girls under 16’s also had reason to celebrate cup success of their own. They progressed with a 4-2 victory against Chesham United LFC U16’s to book their place in the BBFA County Cup semi-finals, which will be played on Saturday, February 29.