Sumas pay tribute after passing of lifelong fan Richard Croyden

THE LOCAL football community has come together to pay tribute to lifelong Sumas fan Richard Croyden, who sadly passed away last week.

Richard showed incredible commitment to supporting his local side Wokingham & Emmbrook throughout his life, following the club home and away for over 60 years.

A statement on Wokingham & Emmbrook’s twitter page read: “It is with great sadness that we have been informed long time supporter Richard Croyden passed away today. Richard has been an avid and loyal supporter for over 60 years and even in recent seasons has been an ever present at home and away games.

“Less than two weeks ago, Richard was at the game against Langley wearing his Sumas replica shirt. Richard held many roles in Wokingham Town, the highlight was the close defeat in the FA Cup some years ago against Cardiff City. Our Thoughts and condolences go to all Richard’s family and friends.”

Wokingham & Emmbrook Club President Mark Ashwell said: “RIP Richard. Our very own Pet ShopBoy. Thinking of all those games home and away that we’ve shared over all those years. You will always be behind the opposition goal ‘sucking one in’. Suma 4 ever!”

Richard had the honour of switching on the lights earlier this season at Lowther Road after developments to Wokingham & Emmbrook’s home saw the Sumas make their long awaited return home after the installation of a new stand, floodlights and a hard standing area.

The tributes for Richard continued to pour in from dozens of people on social media connected from the club, as well as several messages of support from clubs around the Berkshire leagues who will be sorely missed by everyone in the local football community.

His funeral service will take place at Easthampstead Crematorium on Friday morning, while the Sumas will pay tribute to their lifelong fan in Saturday’s Hellenic League One Division East fixture against Penn & Tylers Green at Lowther Road.