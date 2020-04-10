‘Super busy week’ sees Wokingham foodbank run low on essentials – can you help?

WOKINGHAM’S Foodbank says it has had a “super busy week” and has low stock of a number of items as it meets the needs of residents who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity, which is based off Broad Street in Wokingham’s town centre, has published a list of items that it wants to replenish its stock of, to ensure it has enough to go into its emergency food parcels.

We have seen a 300% increase in the number of food parcels we are distributing across Wokingham Borough. Please carry on using our collection points in supermarkets so that we can carry on supporting people in need. Your donations are more important than ever. — Wokingham Foodbank (@WKGFoodbank) April 9, 2020

The shopping list is:

Long life Milk

Hot meals

Preserves

Rice Pudding

Carrots

Potatoes

Hot Dogs

Fruit juice

Breakfast Cereals

Biscuits

Snacks/Noodles

Sugar

Crisps/nuts/savouries

Washing powder

All-purpose cleaner

Adult toothbrushes

Soap

Shampoo

Men and women’s deodorant

Shaving foam

Shower Gel

“We appreciate every single donation as these are vital for helping the less fortunate in our community,” the group adds.

Donations can be left at Wokingham borough branches of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Waitrose – if the donation point has been removed as a precaution against spreading the coronavirus, items can be left with customer service departments.

The Foodbank currently cannot receive donations directly, and collection points in churches are also shut, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monetary donations should be made online using the “DONATE” link on the charity’s website, as although still welcome, cash and cheque are currently harder to bank.

The Foodbank uses a voucher referral system, if you are in need, contact Citizens Advice to be referred.

