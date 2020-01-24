Superstore offers free brunches to celebrate refurbishment of cafe

Tesco Extra store in The Meadows Centre holding celebration brunch on Tuesday

THEY say there’s no such thing as a free lunch, but a free brunch? Yep, that’s a thing.

Families are being invited to book in for the event, being held on Tuesday, January 28, at the Tesco Extra store in Sandhurst.

It’s a celebration of the branch’s refurbished cafe, which is based at The Meadows Centre.

Bosses at the superstore said that the new-look centre offers something for all tastes, including food cooked to order and barista-made hot drinks.

Highlights include an all-day breakfast menu with dishes such as scrambled, poached, fried eggs, or avocado on toast for £2.95, and the Vegan Breakfast, made up of Tesco Plant Chef sausages, avocado, baked beans, flat mushroom, wilted spinach, roasted tomato served with multi-seed toast, for £5.75.

From 11.30am onwards, the café also serves family favourites, including Tesco Finest British Beef Burger, Hand Battered Fish and Chips, and a selection of jacket potatoes, toasties, and paninis. There is also a cooked children’s meal deal available for just £3.25, including a main, side and drink.

Tesco’s new cafe will serve coffees

In addition to the cooked to order menu, Tesco’s café offers a full range of premium barista coffees including, flat white, lattes, espressos and mochas, from £1.70.

All of the coffees on offer are Rainforest Alliance Certified and can be tailored to individual tastes using soya or coconut milk at no extra charge, or by adding a flavoured syrup for an additional 45p.

Joanna Barnes, head of marketing at Tesco, said: “The new café is something we’re incredibly proud of, as it allows us to bring high-quality food and beverage offering to our customers in a great new surrounding.

“A lot of time has been spent making sure that the cooked to order food provides customers with brilliant quality, while keeping prices affordable. We hope that our customers are eager to taste the new dishes, and pop in for a cake and a barista-made coffee that we’re sure they’ll love too.”

The Tesco Extra store in The Meadows Cenre, Sandhurst

Families can try the new menu by booking a place at a complimentary brunch for parents and children. It runs from 10am until noon on Tuesday, January 28.

And to ensure that youngsters have a memorable day out, Tesco is promising face painters and other entertainment.

The brunch is RSVP only and spaces are limited. To apply, email tesco@fullvolumepr.co.uk