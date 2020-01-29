Suzanne Shaw and CBBC's Chris Jarvis team up for Hexagon's new Easter pantomime

Puss In Boots is the show that's coming to the Reading theatre this April

Purr-fect family entertainment is promised this Easter, thanks to Puss in Boots.

Starring Hear’Say’s Suzanne Shaw and CBBC star Chris Jarvis, the show is being produced by Imagine Theatre, the team behind the annual Christmas pantomime.

Suzanne shot to fame as part of the group Hear’Say.

Since her time with the band Suzanne has forged a successful career on screen and stage, winning the third series of Dancing on Ice and appearing in ITV’s Emmerdale and a critically acclaimed run as Roxie Hart in Chicago in the West End.

“I missed out on appearing in a panto over Christmas as I was working in the Caribbean so I was delighted to be asked to perform in one over Easter,” she said.

“Although I have known Chris for years this will be the first time we have worked together – I cannot wait.”

She added: “My character, Princess Apricot Crumble, is not a typical fairy tale princess as she is quite feisty and independent and she is not afraid to stand up for what she believes in so she is definitely going to be fun character to play.”.

Chris Jarvis is a familiar face – he spent 25 years on Children’s BBC, hosting The Broom Cupboard in 1993 and following this a variety of shows including Fully Booked, The Friday Zone, Look Sharp, Playdays, Jungle Run, Dream Street, Maths Mansion, Step Inside, Stargazing and Show Me Show Me.

“I have never appeared in Puss in Boots before so I am really looking forward to doing something new.” he said.

“The tale may not be familiar to everyone but it is a fabulous story and the show will have all the traditional elements of panto with plenty of slapstick, ‘he’s behind you’s’ and booing of the badddie.

“My character Colin Donut is the comic which is a role I love to play as what is better than making people laugh!”

Imagine Theatre’s Steve Boden said: “While we’ve produced the Christmas panto

at The Hexagon in Reading for 10 years, this is the first time we have produced their Easter panto and we are very excited by it, and particularly delighted to be working with the brilliant Suzanne Shaw and Chris Jarvis.”

“For those not familiar with the story, our Easter panto Puss in Boots tells the tale of Colin Donut and his mother Dame Dorothy Donut who live on a farm in the village of Much Trumping, however the village is being terrorised by an Ogre and his horrid henchman Baron Herman Von-Thunderpants who want to the flatten the whole village for a dastardly money-making scheme.

“All seems lost until a fairy’s spell transforms their rather lazy cat into the swashbuckling hero Puss in Boots.”

The show runs from Wednesday, April 8 to Saturday, April 11.

For more details, or to book tickets visit whatsonreading.com or call the box office on 0118 960 6060.