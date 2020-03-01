Take a run in the park, in the dark: Dinton to host evening cross-trail event

KEEN runners are being invited to enjoy a torchlit race through a popular country park.

Dinton Pastures is to be the venue for a special X-trail event, organised by local athletic company Barnes Fitness.

The event will be held from 7.30pm on Thursday, March 5, and organisers are promising that the cross country route will be lit and well signed. A tail runner and lead cyclist will also help participants complete the challenge safely.

Race organiser Ellie Barnes said: “Runners can expect an exhilarating off-road route and, with the help of illuminated friendly marshals, you’ll be sure to have a blast”.

Runners will receive a wooden medal upon crossing the finishing line.

Barnes added: “I do advise that you don’t wear your brand-new trainers as it may be a little muddy”.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “We’re so pleased to see the X-Trail return as an evening activity, as we know Barnes Fitness events are much loved by our locals.

“Good luck to all the participants.”

Entry costs £21, including a booking fee. For more information, or to enter, log on to www.barnesfitness.co.uk