Take a trip to Sonning Common to see Sarah Abell’s unique ceramics

AS LOCKDOWN starts to ease and venues start to welcome visitors again, a new exhibition will be manna from heaven.

Wokingham-based artist Sarah Abell is displaying some of her ceramic art and handmade bead jewellery at The Herb Farm in Sonning Common tomorrow and Saturday.

She makes the pieces in her studio, and the ceramics have a unique glaze enhancing them and are complemented by the polymer clay bead jewellery which she says is colourful and fun to wear.

Alongside her work will be paintings by Sarah Pye, Maria Meerstadt and work by Kate Findlay.

And to ensure the display meets Covid-safe standards, it is staged in a semi outdoor setting.

Visitors are welcome to browse plants, paintings, pots and jewellery and stay for refreshments in The Barn Café.

For more details, log on to www.herbfarm.co.uk and sarahabell.me