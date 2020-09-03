The Wokingham Paper

Take a trip to Sonning Common to see Sarah Abell’s unique ceramics

by Phil Creighton0
Sarah Abell
Sarah Abell prepares to fire some of her unique ceramics

AS LOCKDOWN starts to ease and venues start to welcome visitors again, a new exhibition will be manna from heaven.

Wokingham-based artist Sarah Abell is displaying some of her ceramic art and handmade bead jewellery at The Herb Farm in Sonning Common tomorrow and Saturday.

She makes the pieces in her studio, and the ceramics have a unique glaze enhancing them and are complemented by the polymer clay bead jewellery which she says is colourful and fun to wear.

Alongside her work will be paintings by Sarah Pye, Maria Meerstadt and work by Kate Findlay.

And to ensure the display meets Covid-safe standards, it is staged in a semi outdoor setting.

Visitors are welcome to browse plants, paintings, pots and jewellery and stay for refreshments in The Barn Café.

For more details, log on to www.herbfarm.co.uk and sarahabell.me

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

From chimney pot to flower pot…

Gemma Davidson

Etienne Stott to open Wokingham’s first Aldi tomorrow at 8am

Phil Creighton

China Bears to perform acoustic set in Wokingham

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.