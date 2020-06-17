Talented teenager from Crowthorne wins South Hill Park’s photography contest

AN AMAZING selection of photographs, all taken by Thames Valley residents, has gone on show at a Bracknell-based arts centre.

South Hill Park had teamed up with Bracknell Forest Council to host the Bracknell Forest Photography Competition.

Entrants were asked to take pictures based on what inspires them about the area – and they sent back images of wildlife, scenic countryside, architecture and education.

There were 12 shortlisted entries, with five being named as winners. With the arts centre still closed to visitors, they are available to view in a virtual gallery.

Graham Butcher’s stunning photo of a wasp on a yellow flower at Savernake Park was the overall winner of the adult category.

Crowthorne teenager Finley Saunders (15) was the first place winner in the under 18s category and a £50 gift card for his self-portrait, mountain biking in Swinley Forest.

The contest was supported by the Economic Skills and Development Partnership (ESDP) and Duncan Yeardley Estate Agents.

Wasp on yellow flower at Savernake Park, by Graham Butcher, 2019

Bob Collis, chairman of the ESDP and photo competition sponsor said: “We’re really pleased that South Hill Park could host the exhibition of these inspirational images, as it’s important to keep everyone feeling inspired by the borough, particularly as the community has been working so hard together to stay safe at home.

“Please do go online to see the entries for yourself, just visit the exhibitions page on the South Hill Park website.”

A new contest is being planned.

To see the shortlist, visit www.southhillpark.org.uk/whats-on/exhibitions/