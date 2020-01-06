Tamesis Chamber Choir to celebrate Christmas in January with epiphany concert

CHRISTMAS DAY might have been and gone, but the Christmas season in the liturgical calendar is continuing.

Tamesis Chamber Choir is to hold an epiphany concert – close to the date when the Magi are thought to have visited the infant Jesus – on Saturday, January 11.

The evening of music includes Cornelius’s The Three Kings and also a piece by the same name composed by Jonathan Dove.

The chamber choir, which includes members from Wokingham borough, will also sing Chilcott’s The Shepherds’ Carol, an arrangement of The First Nowell by Gjelio, Berlioz’s The Shepherds’ Farewell and Will Todd’s My Lord Is Come.

The concert takes place from 7pm at the church of St Peter and St Paul in Church Lane, Shiplake.

Tickets cost £12 and can be booked by calling 0118 934 3200 or by logging on to www.tamesischamberchoir.co.uk