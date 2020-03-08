Tamesis Chamber Choir to hold patchwork mass come and sing event in Henley

A COME and sing day will take place in Henley later this month, thanks to a local choir.

Tamesis Chamber Choir is inviting people to join in the patchmass mass event at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Saturday, March 14.

Rehearsals start at 10.30am, with a performance from 7pm.

The mass fuses together a mixture of music, including Mozart’s Mass in C Minor, Puccini’s Messa di Gloria, Jenkins’ Armed Man and Rutter’s Mass of the Children.

There will be regular cake breaks during the day.

The singers will be directed by Tamesis’ musical director Louise Rapple, Simon Dinsdale will be the organist and Julie Kench will be the soprano soloist.

Advance tickets cost £25 for singers, or £30 on the door, if available. The concert costs £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

For more details, log on to www.tamesischamberchoir.co.uk