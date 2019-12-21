Team BRIT racer from Wokingham helps drive Racing With Autism team to Top 10 finish in endurance race

Bobby Trundley does it once again

A 20-year-old racing driver from Wokingham has once again proven his driving prowess during an epic six-hour endurance race.

Bobby Trundley, was part of Team BRIT’s Racing with Autism (RWA) group, an all-disabled racing team, as they competed in the annual event held on Sunday, December 8 at Buckmore Park.

And his efforts ensured that the RWA group enjoyed a top 10 finish.

For the race, Bobby joined fellow Team BRIT driver Matty Street, along with 16-year-old Sylvain Vessier,15-year-old Jack Ferguson, and 20-year-old Reece Harris.

Each of the drivers live with Autism and have found that racing helps them cope with the challenges that the condition poses.

Team BRIT’s principal, Dave Player, formed Team RWA earlier this year, as an off-shoot of Team BRIT, to provide young drivers with autism with competitive karting opportunities.

Bobby was diagnosed with autism when he was just four, and discovered karting when he was 10. He went on to win a number of karting championships and in his first year of driving with Team BRIT, has won four out of his five races.

At Buckmore Park, Team RWA team lined up as part of a grid of 35 karts, with a very wet start to the race.

The lightweight of the younger drivers gave them a slight disadvantage on the slippery track, as they worked to keep the kart planted on the ground, but each of them pushed through and delivered against the odds during their stints.

Jack suffers from severe arthritis, which was worsened by the cold conditions, but this did not deter him from giving his all for over an hour of racing.

Despite being new to the team, Reece showed he is a force to be reckoned with, setting the team’s fastest lap, and the fourth fastest lap of the entire race.

Facing tough conditions, the team finished in an incredible 6th place out of 35, despite completing an extra pit stop, finishing only four laps behind the leaders and a full lap ahead of their closest contenders.

Bobby said: “I was really excited about competing with Team Racing with Autism again – the race at Buckmore proved Dave has put together a great team.

“The young drivers drove brilliantly, showing maturity and determination beyond their years, Matty and I were very proud of them. Considering it was the first time driving at Buckmore for some of them, and the challenging conditions we faced, our result was very good and we’re showing great promise for next year.”

