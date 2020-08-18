Teenage cashier threatened at knife-point by robbers in Swallowfield shop

TWO MEN have been released on bail following a robbery in Swallowfield on Saturday.

That morning, the 15-year-old cashier at Swallowfield Parish Stores and Post Office was threatened with a Stanley knife.

Alone in the shop, the teenager was threatened with the knife and told to open the till.

The thieves stole a large number of cigarettes, several bottles of alcohol and £40 in cash, but the teenager unharmed.

They then drove away in a silver Toyota MR2.

A 35-year-old man from Arborfield and a 63-year-old man from Bracknell have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail.

Investigating officer PC Victoria McNicholas, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim, who was alone in the store at the time of the incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200253997, or by calling the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”