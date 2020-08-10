Teenager attacked in Lower Earley and has bike stolen – second incident within two days

A TEENAGER was assaulted and had his bike stolen by a gang in Lower Earley last week.

It is the second such incident to have taken place in the area in recent days.

Thames Valley Police said that the victim was riding his bike with friends on Maiden Place around 4.20pm on Wednesday, August 5.

They were approached by a group of between five to 10 teenagers, who followed them down an alleyway that runs alongside Lower Earley Baptist Church and close to the Maiden Place community centre.

Two of the offenders then kicked and punched the victim, leaving him with cuts and bruises that did not require hospital treatment.

They then stole his Red Trek mountain bike.

One of the offenders is described as a white boy around 15 and 5ft 5ins tall. He was wearing a long black waterproof coat, black jeans and a black face covering.

Another offender is described as a white boy, also around 15, and also 5ft 5ins tall with short blonde hair with a curtain fringe. He was wearing a black tracksuit and a black T-shirt.

Investigating officer PC Victoria McNicholas, based as Loddon Valley police station said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, saw the group of teenagers in the area at the time, or has any information that might help our investigation to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200242229.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The first incident took place in Chalfont Park on Monday, August 3, around 8.35pm.

In this, a teenager was punched by would-be thieves while he was playing with friends. The attackers attempted to steal his bike but failed. There is no suggestion that the two incidents are linked.

The first offender in this incident is described as a white man, around 5ft 9ins tall with slicked-back hair and a goatee. He was wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and black Adidas trainers.

The second offender is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, in his twenties with short, brown hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident can quote reference 43200239520.