Teenager attacked in Lower Earley park as would-be thieves attempt to steal bike

A TEENAGE boy was punched by would-be thieves while he was playing with friends in a Lower Earley park.

The incident took place in Chalfont Park in Lower Earley on Monday evening around 8.35pm.

Thames Valley Police is now appealing for witnesses to the attempted robbery to come forward.

They said that the teenager was in the park with his friends when two men attempted to steal his bike.

The duo first struck him with a tree branch and then punched him in the face. Thankfully the teenager did not require hospital treatment and his bike was not taken.

The first offender is described as a white man, around 5ft 9ins tall with slicked-back hair and a goatee.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, shorts and black Adidas trainers.

The second offender is described as a white man, around 6ft tall, in his twenties with short, brown hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

Investigating officer, PC Victoria McNicholas, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses, or anyone who has information about this incident, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43200239520.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”