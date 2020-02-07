Teenager pleads guilty to theft, arson and criminal damage in Lower Earley

AN EARLEY teenager has pleaded guilty to theft, arson and criminal damage.

On January 13 last year, Jamie Liam Moore stole two large industrial rubbish bins worth £1,000 from the WH Smith store in Maiden Place, Lower Earley.

He then moved them into a shelter designed for youth to use in the playing fields behind the shopping centre, and set fire to them.

The shelter, which is the property of Wokingham Borough Council, was damaged and required £1,100 worth of repairs.

The 18-year-old from Chilcombe Way then damaged a custody detention cell at Thames Valley Police station.

At hearing at Reading Magistrates Court on January 9, Moore was ordered to pay compensation of £500 to WHSmith, £1,100 to Wokingham Borough Council and £50 to Thames Valley Police. He was also fined £733 and ordered to pay £73 to Victim Services.

Moore must pay £200 per month from Saturday, February 29, 2020.