Teenager robbed and threatened with knife in early-morning attack

A TEENAGER was robbed and threatened with a knife in Earley this morning.

The 16-year-old victim was stopped on Wokingham Road at the bus stop by the junction of Maiden Erleigh Drive and Wokingham Road, next to the crossing.

Thames Valley Police said that the incident happened at approximately 7.30am on Tuesday, September 15.

The victim was approached by a teenage boy wearing a grey tracksuit and mask who asked him to empty his pockets.

Police said that the robber showed the handle of a knife, which was black in colour.

He took £5 from him and told the victim not to call the police, before riding off on a black bicycle towards The Three Tuns pub.

The offender is described as a white boy, in his late teens with a milky complexion. He was around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

Investigating officer PC Philip Davies, based at Reading police station, said: “This was a very frightening incident for the victim, who was forced to hand over a small quantity of cash.

“I am appealing for anybody who was in the area at the time and believes that they witnessed this offence to please make contact with police, quoting reference number 43200289226.

“You can do so by calling 101, or by making a report online.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“I would also appeal to any drivers who were in the area and may have dash-cam in their vehicles to please check this and contact police if it has captured anything that can assist my investigation.”