Teenager robbed in Elms Field – police appeal for three witnesses to come forward

A TEENAGER cycling through a Wokingham town centre park had his bike and his headphones taken from him in an early evening attack.

But thanks to three good samaritans who turned up in the nick of time, the items were returned to the victim – now police are appealing for the men to come forward in a bid to trace the would-be robbers.

The incident took place around 6.15pm on Monday, February 10.

The 16-year-old victim was riding through Elms Field toward Wokingham town centre when his path was blocked by three boys.

Thames Valley Police said that they took the victim’s bicycle and headphones, but the victim shouted at them and they returned his bicycle. As the offenders were giving the bicycle back to the victim, three men came from the direction of The Gig House, which caused the offenders to give back the headphones to the victim and then run away.

The first offender is white, aged between 15 and 16, around 5ft 9ins tall, with brown hair. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, denim jeans, and a black shirt. He was also wearing glasses and a distinctive yellow metal chain with a yellow metal circular pendant.

The second offender is white, aged between 15 and 16, around 5ft 9ins tall, with brown hair. He was wearing a black jumper and black tracksuit bottoms.

The third offender is white, aged between 15 and 16, around 5ft 9ins tall, with brown hair. He was wearing black denim jeans, black shoes and a black gilet with the hood up at the time of the offence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Dominique Barlow, based at Loddon Valley Police Station, said: “I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information to come forward.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with the three men who potentially saw the offenders.

“If you think this could be you or you know who this may be, please get in touch.

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43200047224.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”