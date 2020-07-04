Teenager Ted exhibits his fantastic paintings at Hurst Show

A teenager who became passionately enthusiastic about painting during the coronavirus lockdown has just exhibited his work.

Ted Barnard, 19, who has cerebral palsy and lives in Hurst, uses a brush attached to a head pointer device to paint with.

Since the lockdown began he has created 12 pictures. He exhibited some of them at Hurst Show & Country Fayre’s front garden art show which also featured work by members of his family, Mum Sarah Barnard, Grandmother Pamela Barnard and Jeremy Carpenter.

Ted, who enjoys visits to the Isle of Wight, explained his enthusiasm: “I enjoy painting landscapes, especially scenes of the sea. I find acrylic paint easier to use because of my disability. I paint most weekends and hope to get good enough to be able to make more detailed paintings.”

Ted mixes his own paints, but just needs help to wash his brushes.