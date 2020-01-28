Teenagers arrested after 13-year-old has his bike taken from him in Earley street

Police appeal for witnesses to come forward following incident on Monday

TWO teenagers have been arrested after a youngster had his bicycle stolen in Earley on Monday. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place around 6pm on Monday, January 20, in Chesterment Way, off Paddick Drive.

Thames Valley Police said that the victim – who was just 13 – was cycling when three offenders, two on bicycles and one on foot, forced him to dismount.

They then cycled off with the victim’s bicycle through a footpath on to Paddick Drive, leading on to Hornbeam Drive, where they passed by a man who was walking his dog.

The first offender is white, aged between 15 and 16, around 6ft tall, with a heavy build.

He was wearing a black jumper underneath his puffer jacket, he had the hood pulled over his head, and a black scarf covered the bottom half of his face.

This offender was wearing a distinctive rectangular cross body bag that had a white, Adidas logo and wording in white. The bag was worn high and rested on his chest.

The second offender is black, aged between 15 and 16, around 6ft tall, with a slim athletic build. He was wearing a black puffer jacket and dark full-length bottoms. The offender had his face covered with a scarf at the time of the offence.

The third offender is white, and is around 6ft tall. He was wearing dark clothing at the time of the offence.

The victim’s bicycle is a black Carrera Vengeance mountain bike, with bright orange handle grips and plastic coverings on each spoke of both wheels. There are other distinctive features of this bike which makes it easy to identify.

Two people have been arrested in relation to this incident: a 15-year-old from Reading and a 15-year-old from Wokingham have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Tracey McQueen, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information to come forward.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with the man that was walking his dog and potentially saw the offenders after the incident.

“If you think this could be you or you know who this may be, please get in touch.

“The stolen bicycle remains outstanding and I would very much like to return it to the victim. If anyone finds the bicycle or wants to hand it in, they can do so at Loddon Valley Police Station, Rushey Way, Earley RG6 4PS.

“If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43200022160.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”