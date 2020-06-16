Teenagers hospitalised after gang attack in Sandford Park, Woodley

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two teenage boys were assaulted by a gang of youths in Woodley on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in Sandford Park around 8.30pm in the Woodley Airfield Youth and Community Centre area car park.

Thames Valley Police said that the teenagers, who were out with their friends, were approached by the gang, estimated to be between 20 and 25 people – contrary to the rules on gatherings, which currently cannot be any more than six.

The group then surrounded the teenagers, punched them and used their weapons.

A mobile phone was handed over, but given back to the victim.

The police said that the group of youths had approached the victims over the grassed area of the open park field and the incident in which they asked for property was in the alleyway that connects to Sunderland Close.

The first victim, a 16-year-old boy, suffered a cut to his left eye and resulted in four stitches.

The second victim suffered facial marks, a bruise to the lower back and leg injuries.

Both victims required hospital treatment and have since been discharged from Royal Berkshire Hospital.

The offenders are all male, aged between 16 and 20, and of different ethnicities.

They were wearing dark clothing, similar to tracksuits, puffer style jackets, balaclavas and facial coverings at the time of the incident. The group arrived on mopeds, pushbikes and possibly in a car.

Investigating officer, PC Naomi Padgett, based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was a horrendous experience for the victims and I am appealing to anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward.

“Please contact us by calling 101 or by using our online form quoting the reference 43200171993.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain 100% anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”