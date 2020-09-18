Teenagers victim of incident exposure in Sindlesham, police appeal for witnesses

TWO teenagers have been the victim of an incident exposure incident which took place in Sindlesham last Sunday.

Now, Thames Valley Police said that they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers said that the girls were walking along Mole Road towards Winnersh railway station when a vehicle went past, around 11am on Sunday, September 13.

As they joined King Street Lane, they saw the same vehicle, which had pulled up on the same side of the road that they were walking on.

When they went past, they could see that a man was in the vehicle and touching himself inappropriately. Police said that he drove off after the teenagers went past.

The offender is described as a white man, aged in his thirties with short, brown hair. He had a slim build and was wearing rectangular glasses and dressed in a black T-shirt and light brown trousers.

The vehicle he drove is described as a silver, older looking car. There was a dog cage on the back seat, which prevented the boot from fully closing. The boot was held shut with two black straps.

On the back window there was a pink and blue coloured ‘baby on board’ sticker, and a tow bar attached to the rear of the car.

Investigating officer PC Kyra Trudgill, of Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was an appalling incident that happened to these two teenage girls, who were simply walking along a road during the day.

“Incidents like this can cause great amounts of distress and, as such, I am appealing for information to help locate this vehicle and the offender.

“This incident happened during daylight hours, on a road that would have been busy with pedestrians and traffic. Along with the detailed description provided with regards to the offender and the car, I believe that there will be witnesses or people with information that would assist with my investigation.

“If you were walking or driving along Mole Road, or King Street Lane at a similar time to this incident on Sunday, and believe you say something, please get in touch. If you have a dash cam in your vehicle, please review the footage and make a report if there is anything significant on there.

“Alternatively, if anyone recognises the description of either the offender or the car, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200287390.

“You can also report online. Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to make a 100% anonymous report.”