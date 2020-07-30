Ten-pin bowling returns – Bracknell centre prepares to reopen on Saturday

ANOTHER slice of normality returns on Saturday as bowling alleys can reopen.

They include Bracknell’s Hollywood Bowl, based at The Point.

The company had run a campaign aimed at getting the centres reopened, in a bid to protect 8,000 jobs across the ten-pin bowling industry.

From Saturday, 53 Hollywood Bowl centres will reopen and the company says that its team have been hard at work to ensure it is safe for bowlers to return.

Its Have Fun – Play Safe guidance includes enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures, using alternate lanes and spacing out amusement machines. There will be similar measures in place at the bar and diner seating, and signage will be used to remind people to keep their distance.

There will be reduced customer capacity at centres to ensure that social distancing measures can be adhered to, and groups will be restricted to a maximum of six people with bowlers asked to arrive slightly ahead of their booking time. Customers may also be required to queue when entering the centre and checking in for their games.

Customers will be given the option of wearing disposable gloves whilst aiming for a strike and playing on the amusement areas and should wear their own shoes whilst bowling.

Hollywood Bowl’s health and safety measures

Stephen Burns, Chief Executive at Hollywood Bowl Group said: “While it’s a little later than originally planned, we’re delighted to finally be able to open our centres again in England from Saturday, August 1.

“The health and safety of our customers and team remains our priority.

“Whether it’s to bowl, enjoy the amusement areas, have a bite to eat or something to drink, we want to assure our customers that we are doing everything we can to create a safe and fun experience for families to return to.

“We look forward to welcoming them back through our doors.”

Other measures designed to keep people safe include expecting visitors to use hard sanitiser and contactless payment where possible. Safety shields will be in place at tills and food and drink can be pre-ordered.

In addition, all team members will undergo daily temperature checks and will be wearing PPE to ensure their own safety and that of customers.

For more details about the measures and guidance, or to book a game, visit: www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk