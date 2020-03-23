Thames Valley becomes first Air Ambulance service to be rated 'outstanding'

THAMES Valley Air Ambulance has become the first air ambulance service in the country to be rated as ‘outstanding’ by healthcare regulators.

Earlier this month, the emergency service received the highest possible ranking from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), joining the 5% of health and social care services rated ‘outstanding’.

As part of their inspection, the CQC checked facilities, reviewed documentation and spoke to staff and patients who have been helped by the service.

The patients interviewed said staff treated them and their families with compassion, kindness and respected their dignity and privacy.

They said the charity went above and beyond expectations to meet their individual needs and wishes.

The report demonstrates the charity’s commitment to delivering the highest standard of hospital-level care to the people living within the Thames Valley.

It noted that critically-ill and injured patients had timely access to urgent treatment, vital for the best possible chance of survival and recovery.

Amanda McLean, Thames Valley Air Ambulance chief executive, said: “I am delighted with the CQC report and incredibly proud of the fabulous team that delivers this vital service across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

“Patient care and safety is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re delighted that the CQC recognises this.

“We will continue to develop our service through innovative technology and research to further enhance the care we are able to provide.”

The service operates for 19 hours, every day of the year and is staffed by paramedics, doctors and pilots.

The road vehicles, —known as Critical Care Response Cars — carry the same equipment as the helicopter.

Fully funded by the community, it costs approximately £10 million each year to run the emergency service. Mrs McLean added: “The result of this CQC report would not be possible without the amazing fundraisers, volunteers and members of the public who support us every day.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the communities that we serve and now as the UK enters its most serious healthcare crisis for generations, we want to thank every person and organisation that is raising donations for us.

“As we move forward, they will be needed more than ever, and we are committed to finding new ways to raise money and ensuring that every penny spent enhances the critically important service we provide.”

For more information visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk or call 0300 999 0135.