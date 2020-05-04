Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub open for Covid-19 advice

In response to the unprecedented challenges facing businesses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Thames Valley Berkshire Business Growth Hub has launched a new Coronavirus Information & Resource Portal and free one-to-one advice sessions to further support the local business community.



The new dedicated portal on the Hub’s website aims to help businesses of all sizes, including sole-traders and social enterprises, access the support they need quickly and easily.

Continually updated, the portal brings together all the latest local and national support available to business owners all in one place. This includes details on the latest financial support schemes, government guidance, sector-specific advice, requests for assistance, online resources and webinars.



For those who need urgent support or have further questions, the Berkshire Growth Hub’s team of experienced business advisers and network of partner experts can also provide one-to-one advice and support by telephone, email and video conferencing. Business owners who would like a free and confidential consultation with a business adviser can email the team at info@berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk or call 01344 388005 to arrange an appointment.



“We are here to help businesses,” explains Martin Hall, Growth Hub Manager. “Small businesses and entrepreneurs are the lifeblood of the county’s economy and it is vital they can access the support and expertise they need during this challenging time.



“As part of our COVID-19 response, we have expanded our team of in-house advisers to provide local businesses with free and impartial advice via telephone and video conferencing. From managing cashflow and finance options to furloughing employees and developing contingency plans, whatever challenges business owners are facing or questions they have, our advisers are here to help.”



Working with its network of partner experts, the Growth Hub is also providing a series of free online advice clinics and webinars. Some of the areas covered include: HR and employment law, IT and remote working, cyber security, finance and funding, accounting, social media and brand communications.

For further details, visit www.berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk email info@berkshirebusinesshub.co.uk or call 01344 388005.

