Thames Valley Cricket: Eversley up to second after Wokingham win

Eversley climbed up to second place in Thames Valley Cricket League Division 2b after they ran out as winners over local rivals Wokingham 2s.

Alex Sykes top scored for Eversley with 48 runs with the bat, while Sam Kennett performed clinically with the ball as he took three wickets to earn Eversley their fourth win in six matches.

Despite suffering their third loss of the season, the Oaks moved above Finchampstead 2s into fifth place in the division after taking nine points from the match.

Wokingham won the toss and elected to field first. It took a while for a first breakthrough for the Oaks which eventually came from Jacob Clark’s bowling which saw Sam Kennett caught out on 13 by Tauseef Mehdi with Eversley on 30-1.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Eversley Tom Nichols bowling. Pictures: Steve Smyth

Tom Nichols was next to go as Clark collected is second wicket of the match which saw the Eversley opener caught by Sean Bendall, with his innings ending for 16 runs.

Chris Last added 20 to the board for Eversley before two wickets came in quick succession as Last went on 70-3, before Tom Howarth quickly followed for 11, with Jack Fisher and John McDondla taking a wicket each with Eversley on 77-4.

Wokingham claimed two more wickets before Eversley reached the century mark with Aaryan Pawar taking the wicket of Mustoe before McDonald took his second of the day to dismiss Byron Hickman on 18, to leave Eversley on 98-6.

Sykes was the top performer with the bat as he provided a much needed boost to Eversley’s total in the middle order and proved to be a tricky customer.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Eversley Tom Mcgowan bowling

Harry Leach joined Sykes in forming a crucial partnership as Eversley made it to 144 before Leach fell, while Sykes was next to go but having contributed 48 from just 52 balls to take Eversley to 176.

The final two wickets in the innings came with the Oaks bowling Eversley all out after 39.4 overs for 184.

Wokingham made a promising start to their innings before Tauseef Mehdi had to retire not out having scored a quick 19 runs from 21 balls.

Eversley took their first wicket to dismiss Craig Rintoul for five as he was stumped by Howorth, bowled by Ben Barnard for five runs.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Eversley Stuart Hayter batting

Tom Magowan then found a wicket as Jack Fisher was caught out by Nick Rigg for nine with the Oaks on 58-2.

Wokingham made it to 88 before a quickfire double of wickets as Ben Myles was bowled by Chris Last and Jacob Clark was stumped by Howarth, bowled Magowan with the Oaks on 89-4.

With the match hanging in the balance, Wokingham moved past the century mark and onto 123 and looked in a good position in the match before the crucial wicket of Stuart Hayter was taken as his innings ended on 38.

The tail end of the order fell quickly as Eversley closed in on victory as Sam Kennett took the first of his three wickets by removing Joe Drabble for 22.



Wokingham’s chase fell 35 runs short as Eversley took the final wicket of the game with 39 overs bowled as they claimed 22 points to move into second place in the table.

Eversley batting: Kennett 13, Nichols 16, Last 20, Haworth 11, Mustoe 4, Hickman 18, Sykes 48, Leach 19, Barnard 8, Magowan 1, Rigg 7no.



Wokingham bowling: Sharp 2-37, Clark 2-27, Fisher 2-28, McDonald 2-30, Pawar 2-52.



Wokingham batting: Mehdi 19 rno, Rintoul 5, Hayter 38, Fisher 9, Myles 10, Clark 0, Drabble 22, Sharp 1, Bendall 0, Pawar 5, McDonald 5.

Eversley bowling: Barnard 1-27, Rigg 0-28, Last 1-21, Magowan 2-16, Nichols 2-20, Kennett 3-27.