Thames Valley Cricket League provides update on suspended season

The Thames Valley Cricket League has provided an update to state that their league is ‘suspended indefinitely’ for the 2020 season.



The cricket season, which was due to begin in May, has been interrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The TVCL are planning for a reduced nine match competition in the event of a possible restart for the second half of the summer season.



The ECB took the position to originally suspend all cricket until May, 28.



A statement released by Hon Secretary of the Thames Valley Cricket League, Matthew Stevenson, said: “Until we receive another update, our 2020 competition is likewise suspended indefinitely.



“Starting with round four on Saturday, May 30, we will cancel one round at a time on TVCL16 until we receive further guidance from ECB.



“If the indefinite suspension of recreational cricket is lifted this summer then it is likely that it will be with severe social mobility restrictions in place. However, there is little point in speculating further on what these might be until an announcement is made.



“We are modelling some plans for a reduced competition in the second half of the summer based on the feedback which we received from member clubs in April.



“It is likely to be a 9-match competition using the published fixture list, all in the win/lose format, and without promotion or relegation.



“We think that a round of friendlies on July, 4 and then a 9-match competition starting on the following week, Saturday, July 11 is the most optimistic scenario.”

