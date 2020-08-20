Thames Valley Cricket League round-up: Nichols hits Eversley towards huge win

EVERSLEY stormed to a stunning 179-run victory over Bagshot in Thames Valley Cricket League Division 2B as they recorded their third victory of the season against the league’s bottom club.

Eversley batted first and amassed a huge total for Bagshot to chase down after a superb 40 overs, in which they lost nine wickets.

Eversley (batting) v Bagshot Sam Kennet batting

Tom Nichols fell just shy of reaching a century as he hit 92 runs, while Sam Kennet collected 66 and James Magowan added 39.

Despite a score of 35 from Bagshot’s Alex Dunnage, they fell well short of the total as Eversley bowled and fielded immensely to cruise to a thrashing. Edward Campion performed clinically with the ball and ended with bowling figures of 6-24.

Also in Division 2B, BINFIELD fell to a five wicket defeat from Fleet which leaves them with just one win in their opening five matches. Shaun Miller top scored for Binfield with 31, while Ian Goddard took 4-41 but could not prevent the five wicket loss as Fleet surpassed the first innings target set in 22.5 overs.



Eversley (batting) v Bagshot Tommy Nichols batting

FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s were victorious in Division 3A after they beat Aldershot by 64 runs.after Khartik Khanti hit 66, while Jason Soames (3-16) and Ben cole (3-20) starred with the ball.

EVERSLEY 2s suffered a 51-run defeat in Division 4A to Maidenhead & Bray 2s despite Joe Howorth (3-31) and Tom Surrall (3-30) performing well with the ball. Meanwhile, WOKINGHAM 3s and WARGRAVE 2s both enjoyed comfortable victories against Newbury and Purley-on-Thames respectively.

BINFIELD 1s won their second match of the season in Division 5B with a 24-run win over Thatcham Town 2s, while WARGRAVE 3s beat WHITE WALTHAM 2s in Division 6B by 19 runs.

In Division 7A, EVERSLEY 3s came out on top by two runs in an incredibly tight game against FINCHAMPSTEAD 4s, while BINFIELD 3s and Wokingham 4s were both beaten.

In Division 8A FINCHAMPSTEAD 5s earned their third win of the season with a 33 run victory over Bagshot 3s, while WOKINGHAM 5s lost to league leaders Aldershot 3s. EVERSLEY 4s thrashed WARGRAVE 4s by 10 wickets thanks to David Howoroth’s (73*) and Kevin Manning’s (54*) unbreakable partnership.