Thames Valley Cricket round-up: Binfield get the better of Eversley

FINCHAMPSTEAD 2s (2 points) climbed up to third place in division 2b and are just two points behind HURST in second after they beat Bagshot by three wickets.

Finch chased down a first innings total of 186 to win the match set by Bagshot and achieved victory thanks to 59 from Ed Oliver and 43 from Michael O’Donahue.

Finchampstead 2s v Bagshot (batting) Oliver Armstrong-Wood bowling

Ollie Armstrong 5* and Cameron Ellis 5* saw them over the line as they surpassed Bagshot’s total with the final ball of the innings to cap a dramatic win.

Hurst (six points) stay in second but their gap was ut as they were thrashed by league leaders Reading by 120 runs.



Abhir Joshi (3-43) and Smith (3-42) both bowled good spells but couldn’t help to keep the total down as Reading showcased their impressive batting to take their 40 over innings score to 232.



Lovegrove (35) top scored for Hurst but they were removed well short of the target after 31.5 overs for 112.

EVERSLEY (seven points) dropped down to fifth after they suffered a five wicket defeat to eighth placed BINFIELD (22 points).

Binfield v Eversley (batting) Tom Nichols batting

Eversley batted first but struggled to get into their batting rhythm as James Magowan top scoeed with 39 as their innings was ended just shy of the 40 over as they finished with 168.

Matt Humphrey was the highest scorer for Binfield with 43 before he lost his wicket, but Tom Andrew (36*) and Mike Staves (34*) guided Binfield to seal victory as they surpassed Eversley’s total after 37.4 overs to earn their third league win of the season.

WOKINGHAM 2s (22 points) stay just a place above the bottom after they were beaten for the fifth time this season.

The Oaks batted a fine innings which saw George Horsley score a half century on the way to the team notching a score of 183 from 39.1 overs.

Ryan Pogson took 3-38 but Kidmore End managed to wrap up the game with three wickets to spare after 37.5 overs in a well contested game.

SONNING (22 points) are in third position in division 3a after they defeated Boyne Hill 2s by five wickets in their fifth win of the campaign.

Ghulam Abbas took 3-35, while Mark Richards was the star with the bat as he scored 55 to help Sonning to a comfortable victory as it took them just 30.2 overs to surpass Boyne Hill’s total of 164.

FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s (22 points) stormed to their fourth win of the season with an eight wicket win over WHITE WALTHAM (seven points).

Nikhil Jathavedan scored a first innings half century for White Waltham as they lost just three wickets to finish with an impressive score of 228.

However, a Finch batting masterclass saw them tae the win as Wesley Roberts smashed a century and ended on 115 not out, while Richard Reed added a half century.



WOKINGHAM 3s (seven points) are still top of division 4a despite losing to second place Purley-on-Thames who closed the gap on the league leaders.

The Oaks were removed all out for 146 despite a score of 36 not out from Wilson as they attempted to chase down 178 to take the game. But they fell short in their first defeat of the season.

WARGRAVE 2s (22 points) moved up to third after they thrashed Bagshot 2s by 137 runs.

Taylor was the star with the bat as he proved unstoppable with a score of 111 not out, while Ormond fell just short of completing his century with a superb innings of 91 as Wargrave hit 295 from 40 overs.

Wallace (3-20) andHands (3-35) ot the job done with the ball as Wargrave bowled Bagshot all out for 158 to claim a huge win.

EVERSLEY 2s (nine points) were beaten for the fifth time this season after they fell to a 62-run defeat to Theale & Tilehurst.

Rigg was on top form with the ball to take 4-31, while Surrall hit 82 but it was in vain as Eversley were bowled all out for 142 after 37 overs.



BINFIELD 2s (22 points) are in second position in division 5b after they earned victory in a tense affair against Henley 3s which saw them win by just two runs.

Hector Williams smashed 86 runs to help Binfield to 192 in the first innings, while Henley fell agonisingly short as they ended on 190-7 at the end of the 40 overs.



YATELEY (22 points) still lead division 6b after they beat WHITE WALTHAM 2s (seven points) who fell down to eighth position.

Ali Damirchi hit a half century for White Waltham before they were bowled out for 170, while Harry Maxfield also managed a half century for Yateley as they earned victory after 32 overs.

SONNING 2s (22 points) won their fourth game of the season with a 39 run run triumph to cut the points gap to third place Aldershot 2s.

Peter Dean amassed 82 as Sonning hit 210 from 40 overs, while the clinical bowling of Duncan Parr (3-43) and Dan Anderson (3-21) helped them to victory.



WARGRAVE 3s (10 points) lost their fourth game of the season after they fell 24 runs short against Sulhamstead & Ufton 2s.

Charlie Moss took 3-29, while Venu Gopal top scored with 40 in Wargrave’s loss.



EVERSLEY 3s (22 points) maintained their position at the top of division 7a after they beat Bradfield 2s to claim their sixth win of the season.

Bill Burnett hit a half century, while James Berger-North was the outstanding bowler of the day as he took 4-18.

FINCHAMPSTEAD 4s are just a point behind Eversley after they stormed to a 174 run triumph over Maidenhead & Bray 3s.

Taylor (81), Rose (91) and Brinsford (84) showed their immense batting skills to help Finch to a massive total of 304, while they bowled Maidenhead all out for just 130.

WOKINGHAM 4s (22 points) moved up to seventh after a three win run in a thrilling game against BINFIELD 3s (eight points), who stay at the bottom of the table.

WOKINGHAM 5s boosted themselves up to second in division 8a after they beat Newbury 2s by 40 runs.

Sabya scored 62 while O’Keefe starred with the ball to take 4-18 in their impressive victory.

FINCHAMPSTEAD 5s (three points) dropped to sixth after they were thrashed by nine wickets against Theale & Tilehurst 3s.

Meanwhile, EVERSLEY 4s (22 points) and WARGRAVE 4s (22 points) were both victorious.