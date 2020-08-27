Thames Valley Cricket round-up: Eversley 3s continue winning run to stay top

SONNING climbed up to third in division 3a after they defeated FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s (7 points) by five wickets earning themselves 22 points.

Zahid Mohammed put in a superb all round performance as he took 4-24 in the first innings to help bowl Finch all out for 155 before he added to his bowling figures with a solid innings at the crease, top scoring with 45 to help Sonning to a five wicket win.



In the same division, WHITE WALTHAM (22 points) moved up the table as they enjoyed their first win of the league season.



Cloudesley Long was on form with the ball as he took 4-17 to decimate Taplow with a clinical bowling spell in the first innings, while Taplow still managed a strong total of 184.



However, White Waltham stood up to the test as Simon Jessup put in an outstanding display which saw him collect 75 runs as his team won the contest with seven wickets to spare.



WOKINGHAM 3s (22 points) remain at the summit of division 4a after they claimed their fifth win in six matches.



There was several steady batting performances in the Oaks order which saw Glyn Clements (44) and Jake Turner (40) boost their teams total to 195 before they were bowled all out for a challenging target of 195 for Maidenhead to try and catch.

Alex Pearce helped ensure a triumph for Wokingham as he took 3-14 which saw the Oaks wrap up victory after 37.3 overs with Maidenhead & Bray all out for 176 after 37.3 overs.

WARGRAVE 2s (3 points) suffered just their second defeat of the campaign as they went down to an eight wicket loss against Reading 2s.



Matthew Townson performed well at the crease with 38 but his side faltered as they only managed to total a first innings score of 112 before they were bowled all out after 29 overs for just 112.

It took Reading just 27.4 overs to sail home to a comfortable win with eight wickets to spare.

EVERSLEY 2s (22 points) moved away from the bottom of the table as they recorded their first win of the season with a four wicket win over Bagshot 2s.



Bagshot set Eversley a target of 208, which they achieved after 33.1 overs after Tom Surral guided them to victory with 51 not out, while Mike Judd added a valuable 49.



BINFIELD 2s (22 points) boosted their league position and climbed up to second place in division 5b after they beat bottom of the table Bracknell by 21 runs.

Dan Humphrey top scored for Binfield with 47, while Shaun Miller (41) and Lewis Hall (37*) helped to keep the runs ticking over to see Binfield end on 189.

Jack Collett starred with the ball and took 4-34, while Chris Bullet contributed with 3-20 which helped Binfield to seal victory after Bracknell were all out for 168 after 38.1 overs.

YATELEY (22 points) moved up to the top of division 6b after taking their fourth win of the season.

Jacques Pienaar showed his quality bowling as he took 4-30 which limited to Aldershot to setting a total of 175 in their allotted 40 overs.

Pienaar then continued his stunning showing by hitting 68 not out, while Harry Maxfield added 57 which saw Yateley cruise to their fourth triumph in six games with a six wicket victory after 33.5 overs.

SONNING 2s (22 points) moved up into fourth position with a 173-run thrashing over Theale & Tilehurst 2s.



Mark Richards was the outstanding performer with the bat which saw him rack up a huge total of 147 not out as Sonning went on to record a tough total of 257 from their 40 overs having lost only two wickets, while Gerard Soames added 52.

Adeel Chaudry was the star with the ball as he took a brilliant 5-21 which saw Theale & Tilehurst fall for just 84 as their chase was ended early.



WARGRAVE 3s (22 points) took the points with a crushing victory over HURST 2s (3 points)

Lewis Bowers (3-16) and Joseph Neall (3-10) both proved to be too much for the Hurst batting line-up as they only managed to total 68 runs before they were bowled all out after 25.4 overs.



James Roxburgh-Smith performed wonders with the ball taking 4-25 to make Wargrave’s task more difficult, but they managed to take victory after just 13.3 overs.



WHITE WALTHAM 2s (6 points) fell to their third defeat of the season in division 6b with a four wicket loss to Falkland 3s.

Ali Damirchi (55) and Harvey Grout (41*) helped White Waltham to a decent first innings score of 143. And Grout showed his all round talent as he added to his batting performance by taking 4-42 with the ball, however Falklanad got over the line after 38.4 overs to seal the win.



EVERSLEY 3s (22 points) are still at the top of the table after they recorded a convincing 74-run triumph over Royal Ascot 3s.



Jim Heywood was the top scorer with 35 in a consistent batting line up with saw Everley total 160 before they were removed all out for 160.

Robert Saunders was the star in the bowling attack with 4-10 as Royal Ascot was bowled all out after 32 overs for just 86 to see Eversley cruise to victory.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 4s (22 points) are just a point behind league leaders Eversley after they defeated WOKINGHAM 4s (7 points) by 44 runs.

Finch batted first and totalled a challenging target of 183 as Ashley Brinsford top scored with 43.

Wokingham set about their chase with Charlie O’Brien scoring 30 and Ranjeet Sidhu 29, but the brilliant bowling of Danny Floyd for Finch saw them take the win as he took 4-21 to see the Oaks all out for 139 after 26.2 overs.



Wokingham 4s are bottom of the league with just one win from their six matches so far this season.

BINFIELD 4s (10 points) were dealt an agonising defeat as they were beaten by just one run by Windsor 2s in an infuriatingly close contest.



Vishaal Kumar smashed 81 runs, while John Humphrey took Binfield closer to victory with 52, but despite only losing two wickets, they fell just one run short of taking the win as they ended on 229 after their 40 overs giving Windsor the win by the barest of margins.



WOKINGHAM 5s (22 points) improved their league position and moved into fourth place with their fourth win of the season with a 43-run win over EVERSLEY 4s (7 points).



Safwan Toqir top scored for the Oaks with 78 runs, while Eversley bowler Krishal Maru took 3-43 with the Oaks ending their 40 overs on 176.



Sabya San was key for the Oaks victory with 3-16 as Eversley finished their innings on 133, giving Wokingham the bigger share of the points.

FINCHAMPSTEAD 5s (8 points) suffered a big loss in division 8a with a 70-run defeat to Aldershot 3s, while WARGRAVE 4s (10 points) losing run continued with a 24-run defeat against Theale & Tilehurst 3s.