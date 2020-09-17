Thames Valley Cricket round-up: Wokingham 3s win Division 4a title

EVERSLEY (22 points) finished their season in Division 2b with a win as they thrashed HURST (nine points) by 99 runs to secure a second placed finish.

Tom Nichols smashed 94 runs, while Sam Kennett added a half century to help Eversley to 257 from 40 overs. They wrapped up victory after 33.4 overs with a 99-run triumph over HURST who finished the season in fourth.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 2s (11 points) stayed in third as they concluded their season with a loss to WOKINGHAM 2s (22 points)who climbed up to eighth place.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Finchampstead 2s George Horsley batting

Lazenbury (69) and Predgen (67) were both in fine form with the bat as Finches ended their 40 overs with four wickets to spare with a score of 225.



However, the Oaks showed their batting power as Legg hit 85 runs and despite a spell of 3-52 from Oliver Armstrong-Wood, Wokingham secured victory with just four balls to spare.

Wokingham 2s (batting) v Finchampstead 2s Finchampstead celebrate taking a wicket.

BINFIELD (22 points) ended in seventh place after they defeated Bagshot by five wickets. Bagshot set Binfield 196 to win, and they made sure that they took the win after a strong partnership from Miller (67) and Williams (66) hit them to victory after 35.3 overs.



SONNING (22 points) maintained a third place finish in Division 3a after they earned their sixth win in nine games with a five wicket win over Sulhamstead & Ufton.

Peter Dean was the star in the batting order as he smashed Sonning to Sulhamstead’s total by hitting 105 runs not out, while Rawat added 70 in a comfortable victory.

FINCHAMPSTEAD 3s (seven points) were defeated by eight wickets by division champions Royal Ascot.

Finchampstead 3s (batting) v Royal Ascot Andy Webb batting

Jamie Brown top scored for the Finches with 32, while Joe Simmons totalled 30 not out, but Royal Ascot only lost two wickets on their way to surpassing the first innings target of 210.

WHITE WALTHAM moved up to eighth with a final day win over Aldershot by one wicket.

WOKINGHAM 3s (eight points) won Division 4a despite suffering a final day defeat by seven wickets against Reading 2s.

Jake Turner was superb in the first innings as he fell just three runs shy of recording a century as Wokingham finished with 230 from 40 overs.

Finchampstead 3s (batting) v Royal Ascot Ascot appeal but Andy Webb is not out.

However, a brilliant batting display from Reading saw them take the win after 37.4 overs, but the Oaks stayed top of the league by just two points to take the title.

WARGRAVE 2s (22 points) finished in third place, just three points behind league winners Wokingham 3s after they beat Maidenhead & Bray 2s by seven wickets.



EVERSLEY 2s ended in eighth with just their second win of the campaign with a 49 run win over Newbury.

Eversley (batting) v Hurst Tom Magowan batting

Benjamin Salter amassed 79 runs not out, while Ollie Heywood helped to secure victory with a fine bowling performance of 4-21.



BINFIELD 2s (22 points) finished as runners-up in Division 5b with a 59 run triumph over Boyne Hill 3s.

YATELEY (six points) were crowned as Division 6b champions despite being beaten on the final day by bottom side HURST 2s (22 points)

Despite their contrasting league positions, it was a close match up which saw Hurst take the victory after they defended their 151 total by bowling Yateley all out for 139 after 26 overs. Jack Wrigley took 4-30, while Dan Harris’ outstanding 6-20 guided Hurst to take the points.

Eversley (batting) v Hurst Chris Last batting

SONNING 2s finished in fourth but were beaten by Sulhamstead & Ufton on the final day.

Michael Longbridge took 3-25, but Sulhamstead took the win with just five balls to spare in a three wicket win.



WARGRAVE 3s ensure a fifth placed finish after they moved above Falkland 3s with a 15 run triumph.

JJ Harris hit a huge first innings total of 106 to help Wargrave to 221, before they bowled Falkland all out for 206 after 39.2 overs.

WHITE WALTHAM also moved up a place to conclude the season in seventh after they beat Aldershot 2s by seven wickets.

Mogla took 3-40, before Damirchi hit 76 runs to help White Waltham to secure the win.

EVERSLEY 3s took the Division 7a title by just one point over runners-up FINCHAMPSTEAD 4s.

Eversley (batting) v Hurst Conner White takes the wicket of Tom Howorth

Eversley ended their season with a narrow three run win over BINFIELD 3s.

Jim Heywood was the top scorer for Eversley with 59 runs while Amelia Humphrey took 3-47 for Binfield.



Zack Wright (3-42) and James Berger-North (4-39) were the top performers in the bowling line up to give Eversley a hard fought win after they bowled Binfield all out after 38.2 overs.

Finchampstead 4s beat Reading 3s by 16 runs but had to settle for a second placed finish.

Floyd (4-11) and Johnson (3-16) bowled remarkably well to help bol Reading all out for 107 to defend their total of 123 to win the match.



WOKINGHAM 4s finished in sixth place after they beat Maidenhead & Bray 3 by two wickets in their final match of the season.

Duncan Atkins had a tremendous day with the ball for Wokingham as he took 5-21 which saw Maidenhead bowled all out for 134. Rohan Rohan then guided the Oaks to victory with 54 not out as they surpassed the target after 29.3 overs with two wickets to spare.

WOKINGHAM 5s finished as runners-up in Division 8a after they defeated Thatcham Town 3s in their final game.



Hasanain Ghafoor was the top scorer with 43 not out before the Oaks bowled Thatcham all out after 39 overs to take a 70 run triumph.



FINCHAMPSTEAD 5s boosted themselves to a fifth placed finish with a final day win over Newbury 2s.

Fearon was in spectacular form with the bat as he smashed 113 runs to take Finches to a total score of 227.



Fearon then helped to secure the victory by taking 3-44 as Newbury finished 31 runs short on 196.

EVERSLEY 4s were beaten by Aldershot 3s as they finished in eighth, while WARGRAVE 4s moved off the bottom to finish in ninth despite being thrashed by 102 runs by league champions Bracknell 2s.