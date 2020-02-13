Thames Valley football round-up: Berks County lose ground on league leaders in title race

Premier League

Berks County lost ground on current league leaders Westwood Wanderers after they were beaten 3-1 at home. Westwood opened up a six point gap at the top of the table with their away triumph.

Finchampstead earned an impressive away win against Woodcote. The 3-0 win sees Finch in seventh position in the table after they comfortably defeated the side two places above them in the division.

Berks County face an away trip to Mortimer next weekend, while Woodley United Royals host Finchampstead.

Division One

Hurst lost ground on the top three teams in the league after they suffered a disappointing defeat to struggling Westwood Wanderers Reserves who claimed their third win of the campaign with a hard fought 3-2 win.

Division Two

Twyford & Ruscombe fell to their fifth league defeat of the season after league leaders Datchet Village stretched their lead at the top of the league after their 3-0 win.

Division Three

Berks County Reserves climbed to the top of the table with their ninth victory in 15 games with a 1-0 away win at strugglers Hambleden. Berks are the current league leaders with a two point league, despite having played two more games than their closest rivals.

Division Four

Berks County Rovers fell to a home defeat as they were beaten 4-2 by Burghfield Reserves . They are sixth in the table having played 12 games.