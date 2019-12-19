Thames Valley football round-up: Berks County return to Premier League summit

Premier League

Berks County returned to the summit of the division after an emphatic away performance saw them put seven past Windlesham United without reply in their eighth league win of the campaign.



Division One

Wargrave keep their position as league leaders after they picked up an away point against FC Imaan Lions in a 2-2 draw to open a two point gap at the top of the table.



Division Three

Berks County Reserves moved up to fourth place with a stunning victory against top of the table Goring United with a convincing 4-0 win to close the gap to just three points on the league leaders.



Division Four

Harchester Hawks Development were thrashed 5-1 by Farnham Royal Mavericks as they suffered their fifth defeat in eight league games. They remain second bottom of the division.



Reading Invitation Challenge Cup Senior

Woodley United Royals 8-3 Cookham Dean Reserves



Woodley United Royals progressed with a stunning extra-time performance as they scored six to win the match 8-3. After ninety minutes the score was level but three goals in an eight minute spell of the first period of extra time helped United advance in the Reading Invitation Challenge Junior cup, a competition where they reached last years final. Jordan Goddard scored a first hat trick for the club, with Danny Blatchford and Shamen Goswell each scoring twice and teenager Ice Goswell scoring his first senior goal.



Finchampstead were eliminated after defeat in extra-time as they went down 4-3 to Woodcote after the match had finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.



Reading and District Sunday League

Premier Division: Caversham AFC 1-10 Southcote Colts, Coley Park 3-0 Henley Town, Loxwood Park Rangers 3-2 Maiden Place

Cup: Woodley Saints Hobnob 4-4 Hope & Anchor (3-2 to Woodley on pens)

Division Two: AFC Pangbourne 0-6 AFC Lowfield Green, GC United 2-2 Mortimer, Rose & Thistle 2-0 Emmer Green

Division Three: 116 Exiles Reserves 1-2 Borussia Teeth, Kennington Athletic 6-5 Berkshire Dons FC, Sanctuary Strikers 0-4 Junction United

Division Four: Reading West 9-0 Whitley Wood, Thames Valley Railway 1-6 Shinfield Rangers



Bracknell and District Sunday League

Premier Division: Bracknell Rangers 4-1 FC Fernhill, Raglan 6-3 Morale Madrid

Division One: Wokingham & Emmbrook Sunday 0-1 Woodley Saints Kites

Division Two: Bearwood Wanderers 1-1 Ashridge Park Sunday Royals, Newbold FC 2-2 Bracknell Corinthians

Division Three: Ashridge Park Sunday 3-2 3M

Division Four: Finchampstead Athletic Sunday 3-3 Bracknell Spartan U21